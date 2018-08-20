Matt Verderame looks ahead to the 2018 NFL season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's getting to the point in the preseason where the games that matter are closer than the beginning.

In just under a month, NFL teams will be taking the field for the start of the regular season, beginning a 2018 season with a number of storylines that will have fans engaged for the next few months.

That's especially true for the Bears, who start a new era with new coach Matt Nagy and a host of offensive weapons to help Mitchell Trubisky in his second season.

Matt Verderame of Fansided will be watching all of those angles this season and he appeared on Sports Feed Monday night to discuss what might be ahead with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

You can watch Matt's segment on Monday's show in the video above.