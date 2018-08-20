Local 2” downpours drench parts of the area Monday; storm’s backside “NNW” winds churn Lake Michigan Tue threatening rip currents/6+ ft. late-day waves; huge midweek humidity drop precedes heat’s weekend resurgence
-
Hot, humid temps on the way this weekend
-
Sunshine brings warmer weather
-
Rain, cloudy skies and warm temps
-
Storms possible mid-week
-
Hot temps expected later in week
-
-
Temps in the 80s; cloudy later in week
-
Warm temps throughout weekend
-
Storms possible with more humid weather
-
Hot and humid weather continues
-
Hot, humid temps, partly cloudy
-
-
Scattered evening storms possible
-
90-degree temps on the way
-
Hot weather returns after mild weekend