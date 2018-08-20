Illinois family faces roadblocks while trying to adopt internationally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

International adoptions are at an all time low--they're down nearly 80 percent since 2004. One family from Bourbonnais learned first hand, why so few kids are now being adopted from overseas.

For years, the Slowik family saved and dreamed of the day they would be able to add one more child to their family through adoption. They went with one of the most credible agencies, did all the paperwork and home studies. Every box was checked, right up to the day the got the call that there was a baby girl available in Japan.

They say what happened next can only be described as a journey riddled with pitfalls.