× Hadiya Pendleton murder trial enters second week

CHICAGO – The second week of trial begins in the murder case of 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton.

In 2013, she had just performed with her high school band at President Barack Obama’s second inauguration. When she got home from that trip to Washington, D.C., she was killed in a Chicago park.

Testimony is expected today from the detectives who got a confession out of one of the defendants.

Also expected is testimony from key witness and veteran Chicago police detective John Halloran. Halloran has been named in numerous lawsuits alleging he bullied or beat suspects into false confessions. Those lawsuits have cost the city more than $7 million.

In this case, he got a confession out of Micheal Ward, 18, after the teenager had spent two days in police custody. More than four hours of taped interrogation is expected to be played for the jury.

Ward’s lawyer claims her client’s confession is not true, but police fed him a story to parrot back.

The other defendant in this case is Kenneth Williams. Prosecutors say both defendants were members of a terror crew. They are accused of opening fire on Pendleton and her friends when they were walking through Harsh Park. Prosecutors say they unknowingly wandered into a fight between rival South Side gang factions.