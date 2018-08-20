FeedonThis: Kopech, Miami’s eco-friendly jerseys, and #MCM

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - As a team that often built with veteran players, major league debuts haven't really been a thing for the franchise over the past generation.

But that all changed when the White Sox decided to rebuild in 2017. Now they provide the highlight for some years often lost at the major league level to play development.

Tuesday is one of those occasions as the team welcomes Michael Kopech to the majors for the first time - an event at Guaranteed Rate Field that is the most anticipated event of the White Sox season to date.

