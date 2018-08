Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For more on Eric Byrnes' Triathlon Across America, please visit http://www.LetThemPlayFoundation.

And check out "Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster- Stories and Laughs with MLB legends."

This Saturday, August 25th at The Vic Theatre.

Proceeds go to CPS Score.

For more information, go to http://www.VicTheatre.com