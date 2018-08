CHICAGO — One year into the city’s four-year LEDlight conversion project and authorities issued an update Monday on the progress.

The website has also been updated and residents can see when their neighborhood will get the new lights.

By the end of the project, Chicago officials 270,000 light fixtures in the city will have been replaced.

It’s a green project as well, expected to save taxpayers about $100 million over the first decade.

Visit the Chicago Smart Lighting Program website here.