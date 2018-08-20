× Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd has surgery after fracturing right hand vs Broncos

LAKE FOREST – While his time in a Bears’ uniform has featured some memorable rushes from the outside linebacker spots, injuries have been the main storyline for the team’s first round draft pick in 2016.

Yet another chapter was added to that narrative of Leonard Floyd on Monday, even though hope exists that he might be ready for the start of the 2018 season.

Head coach Matt Nagy confirmed that the outside linebacker underwent surgery for fracture in his right hand between the index and middle finger on Sunday and will likely miss the rest of the preseason. Even with that, the Bears are still hopeful that Floyd will be on the field for the Bears’ opening game against the Packers on September 9th.

Nagy said that the injury won’t be healed by that time, so Floyd would likely wear a cast or a club over the hand to take the field for the Bears.

“He’s staying positive, he’s in good spirits,” said Nagy of Floyd. “Yesterday the surgery went well for him as good as it can go. So now it’s just a matter of having the right mindset and recovering from the surgery and staying in it mentally.”

Certainly it’s been a test for Floyd in both body and mind since the Bears’ traded up to take him ninth overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. A concussion ended his rookie season after 12 games in which he registered seven sacks, and he was enjoying another strong season in his second year before the injury bug struck again. Against the Lions in November, a PCL and MCL injury brought an end to his season after ten games in which he had 4.5 sacks and 34 tackles.

He underwent surgery for that injury and did so for this one on Sunday, as injuries continue to be apart of Floyd’s story in Chicago.