Bears Deiondre’ Hall suspended for opener after violation of NFL substance policy

LAKE FOREST – He’s one of those players who came into the preseason hoping to keep the spot on the Bears’ roster that he’s held since coming into the league in 2016.

That figures to get a little harder now for Deiondre’ Hall, who won’t be available for the team in their season opener at Green Bay.

On Monday, the NFL announced that the safety has been suspender for the September 9th game for a violation of the league’s substance policy. He can continued to practice and play in preseason games, but will be off the field the week of the opener. He can rejoin the team on Monday, September 10th.

This is a blow to Hall, who continues to be in a fight for playing time along with a place on the team’s 53-man roster. Drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, he’s listed as the back-up to Adrian Amos at one of the safety spots, but faces competition from Deon Bush and DeAndre Houston-Carson for playing time and potentially his spot on the team.

Hall is coming off a hamstring injury in 2017 that kept him out of game action the entire season, having spent most of it on Injured Reserve. He was able to return to the practice in December but didn’t play.

In 2016, Hall played in eight games with nine tackles and an interception against the Lions at Soldier Field in December.