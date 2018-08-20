Accused priests living near Lisle school raise concern

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — The Diocese of Joliet says it’s reevaluating the living arrangements for two priests accused of sexual abuse.

Revs. James Nowak, 81, and Richard Jacklin, 67, reside at the St. John Vianney Villa in Naperville, which is next door to Kennedy Junior High in Lisle.

The facility serves as a retirement home for priests, according to a statement released by the Diocese.

The Daily Herald reports that parents say they’re concerned about them living so close to a school.

Neither priest has been convicted of a crime or is a registered sex offender.

One was part of a settlement involving multiple priests, and the other is facing sexual assault charges in October.