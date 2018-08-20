× 5 injured in shooting after softball game in South Shore

CHICAGO — Three people were killed and 54 people wounded in gun violence in Chicago since Friday evening.

In a shooting overnight, five people were injured, one seriously, after a softball game in South Shore.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. near 74th and Dante.

Players and some of their friends had gathered there after a game, when a black van appeared, and a man inside opened fire on the group.

An unidentified man was shot in the back. He’s in serious condition.

The others, ages 26 to 40, suffered lesser injuries.

They were all taken to the hospital.

No one has been arrested yet.