2 missing teens found shot to death on Far South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Two teenage boys who were reported missing were found shot to death in a field on the city's Far South Side.

Officer discovered the bodies of both teens in a wooded area late Sunday, behind some homes near East 131st Street and South Rhodes Avenue in the Golden Gate neighborhood.

Both had gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead on scene.

Families identified the teens as Darnelle Flowers, 17, and Raysuan Turner, 16.

Both were students at Fenger High School.

No one had seen them since last Friday.

The families say they received tips on social media that pointed to the area where the bodies were found.

Police are investigating their deaths as homicides.