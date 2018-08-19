Community holds vigil for victim of ‘unbelievably horrific’ murder in West Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. —In a field just off Joliet Road in West Chicago, around 200 people gathered Sunday to commemorate the life of 18-year-old Luis Guerrero as three teens face charges in connection with his murder.

Speaking in Spanish, a family friend said Guerrero was a simple and noble person who always smiled, and that this community has never seen anything like this happen.

"As a parent I can't envision losing a child at all, but in this way is just horrific," attendee Lori Ringe said.

Police say Francisco Alvarado and Tia Brewer got Guerrero to meet them near the West Chicago Library Monday night, where they are accused of strangling him with a belt and stabbing him before throwing him in a jeep.

Police say a third teen, Jesus Correa, met them to bring gasoline and left. Brewer and Alvarado then allegedly set Guerrero on fire in a pit in the middle of a field, but he tried to get away, so they ran him over with their jeep. Then police say they put his body back to the field, before covering him with a picnic table.

"It's something unbelievably horrific," Ringe said at the vigil. She said her daughter knew the victim from French class at West Chicago High School and wanted to come to the vigil because "we need to come together as a community."