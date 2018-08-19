Sunday Brunch: Shrimp Boil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Meg Grace Larcom, the culinary director of all The Kitchen American Bistros nationwide, including the one in Chicago called The Kitchen Chicago, stopped by WGN to show how to make a shrimp boil at home.

The Kitchen Chicago is known for its farm-to-table fare. The restaurant has a Late Summer Gulf Shrimp Boil available on Sundays.

The Kitchen Chicago

LATE SUMMER GULF SHRIMP BOIL SUNDAYS

3 p.m. through Sept. 9

316 N. Clark Street

Chicago, Ill., 60654

thekitchenbistros.com

Shrimp Boil Recipe:

Serves 4-5



· Seasoned Stock Boil (recipe below) - makes 5 quarts

· 2lb 10/15 Head-on Shrimp (20 pieces)

· 2 Corn on the Cob | halved

· 12 Button Mushroom Caps | stems removed

· 8 Red Bliss Potatoes | par-boiled until just tender in seasoned stock, put aside

· 2 link of Andouille Sausage | split and halved

· 4 Tablespoons Roasted Garlic Butter (recipe below)

· 1/2 teaspoon Finely Minced Chives

· 1 teaspoon Finely Finely Minced Parsley

· 1/4 teaspoon Finely Minced Thyme

· 1 Lemon | halved

Method:

· Bring stock to rolling boil in large pot.

· Add the mushrooms & potatoes first, boil for 2 minutes.

· Add the corn on the cob, & andouille next, continue boiling everything for 1 minute.

· Add the shrimp last, continue boiling for 1 minute & 45 seconds.

· Remove everything from the boil stock & transfer to a stainless steel bowl.

· Add the roasted garlic butter & all the herbs. Toss well.

· Serve immediately.

Seasoned Boil Stock: yields 5 quarts

· 6 qts Water

· 1/2 tablespoon Whole Brown Mustard Seed

· 2 tablespoon Toasted Whole Coriander Seed

· ½ teaspoon Red Pepper Flakes

· 2 Whole Cloves

· 2 Whole Allspice

· 2 teaspoon Dill Seed

· 3 tablespoon Cayenne

· ½ cup Kosher Salt

· 2 Bay Leafs

· 3 Whole Lemons | halved

· 8-10 Whole Thyme Sprigs

· 10 Whole Garlic Cloves

Method:

· Combine all the ingredients in a large, deep pot.

· Squeeze the lemons into the pot as you drop the whole, halved lemon in.

· Bring to a boil for 15 minutes.

· Cut the heat & let the stock cool.

· Once cool, strain through chinois (fine mesh sieve) . Some spice "residue" will remain with the liquid, all the whole spices, herbs, lemons, etc. should be discarded.

· Can be made ahead and chilled before use.

Roasted Garlic Butter:

· 4 tablespoons Unsalted Butter | softened

· 1 ½ tablespoons Roasted Garlic

· ¼ teaspoon Kosher Salt

· ⅓ teaspoon Lemon Juice

· ⅓ teaspoon Honey

Method:

· Combine all ingredients in food processor or blender until smooth.