Protest calls for release of videos after police say teen committed suicide during chase

CHICAGO — Family, activists and community members marched on Chicago’s West Side Sunday to call for an investigation into the death of Steven Rosenthal, a teen who police say committed suicide after a foot chase Friday night.

According to CPD, officers saw Rosenthal Friday night near 15th and Keeler. Police say they suspected he had a gun and wanted to questions him, but Rosenthal ran away. After a foot chase, police say he shot and killed himself. The Cook County Medical Examiner later ruled Rosenthal’s death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Rosenthal’s family is rejecting the official story, claiming witnesses saw officers shoot the 16-year-old, but a spokesperson for CPD said they never fired a shot. During the march Sunday, community members called for the release of body camera and any other video of the incident. The Chicago Office of Police Accountability is investigating his death, and says it will eventually release the video.