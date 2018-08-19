Marian Catholic nun Sister Mary Jo dazzles White Sox with first pitch

CHICAGO – Loyola may have Sister Jean, but Marian Catholic has an ace up its sleeve.
Sister Mary Jo Sobieck threw herself into the national spotlight Saturday night after tossing out an angelic ceremonial first pitch at the White Sox game.
It wasn’t just a strike. It was off-speed. Sister Mary Jo says her fastball has been clocked at 76 mph. The former college softball centerfielder practiced this week and it showed.
Have you heard the news? Marian Catholic's own Sister Mary Jo Sobieck will take the mound on Saturday night at Guaranteed Rate Field to throw out the first pitch at Marian Catholic Night with the White Sox! She was spotted in East Gym yesterday warming up her arm. Watch Sister Mary Jo throw a strike in person by purchasing your tickets at https://www.mlb.com/whitesox/tickets/specials#marian-catholic
Like most of the country, White Sox manager Rick Renteria was impressed.
“I said, ‘Can you play for us?’ She said, ‘Sure.’ Seems to be a really nice lady.”