Marian Catholic nun Sister Mary Jo dazzles White Sox with first pitch

CHICAGO – Loyola may have Sister Jean, but Marian Catholic has an ace up its sleeve.

Sister Mary Jo Sobieck threw herself into the national spotlight Saturday night after tossing out an angelic ceremonial first pitch at the White Sox game.

Mercy, Sister Mary Jo! pic.twitter.com/oM9jBDT5N7 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 19, 2018

It wasn’t just a strike. It was off-speed. Sister Mary Jo says her fastball has been clocked at 76 mph. The former college softball centerfielder practiced this week and it showed.

Like most of the country, White Sox manager Rick Renteria was impressed.

“I said, ‘Can you play for us?’ She said, ‘Sure.’ Seems to be a really nice lady.”