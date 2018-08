CHICAGO — A 21-year-old man was shot while walking in the Albany Park neighborhood Saturday evening, according to police.

Police said the man was walking down the street in the 3500 block of Lawrence Avenue around 10:15 p.m. when a man approached and started shooting.

He was hit multiple times in the torso and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

His identity has not been released.

No one is in custody.