Golden Knights honor late CFD diver Juan Bucio at Air and Water Show

CHICAGO — Amid the spectacle of the Chicago Air and Water Show Sunday, the U.S. Army Golden Knights took time to honor Juan Bucio, the Chicago Fire Department rescue diver who died on Memorial Day.

The army parachute team presented Bucio’s sons with a commemorative batons during a special ceremony Sunday. They also presented a Thin Red Line Flag, which recognizes the courage of firefighters, to members of Bucio’s firehouse. The flag will fly there to honor all fallen first responders.

Crowds flocked to the Chicago lakefront for the second day of the Chicago Air and Water Show Sunday. WGN’s Lourdes Duarte even joined the Army Golden Knights, taking a tandem dive with one of their members from 13,000 feet in the air to land at North Avenue Beach.