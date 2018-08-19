FeedonThis: Three preseason games down, two to go for the Bears

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - A very long Bears' preseason has now gone past the halfway point as the regular season draws a bit closer every week.

Saturday represented the third prep game for Matt Nagy's team in Denver, one that showed off some of the team's offensive potential. On Sunday's Sports Feed, Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman discussed one position that figures to benefit plenty from the new system.

A discussion on that is part of #FeedonThis from Sunday's show which you can watch in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meanwhile Chase Daniel wanted a little recognition for the accomplishment that SportsCenter gave him on Instagram.

That was featured on Social Fodder which you can see in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A tale of two baseball teams in Chicago now is one of two pitchers from each side of town.

Things are looking up for a White Sox prospect while a major Cubs' free agent might see his 2018 season come to an end.

Josh and Jarrett discuss that in the video above.