Bears beat Broncos 24-23 for first preseason win

DENVER — Mitch Trubisky rebounded from his preseason debut last week, throwing for 90 yards and a touchdown on 9-of-14 passing. But he also threw an interception and was tackled by first-round pick Bradley Chubb for a safety after a shotgun snap from the 1 went off his hands.

Bears backup QB Chase Daniel threw two touchdown passes in the final five minutes to overcome a 13-point fourth quarter deficit.

The Broncos were close to field goal range with 58 seconds left when Cre’Von LeBlanc forced Isaiah McKenzie to fumble and Isaiah Irving recovered the ball to seal a 24-23 victory for the Bears.

Roquan Smith sat out in street clothes after ending his holdout earlier in the week.

Adam Shaheen injured his right ankle on the game’s first drive.