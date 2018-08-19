× Beach Hazards Advisory for the Illinois/SE Wisconsin Lake Michigan shoreline Monday

The Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office has issued a Beach Hazards Statement calling for dangerous rip and structural current from 1AM Monday until late Monday night along the Illinois Lake Michigan shoreline (bluish-green-shaded area on the headlined map). The hazard extends farther north along the Wisconsin shoreline up to just south of Sheboygan. Three to five-foot waves along the shoreline will make for the dangerous swimming conditions. The forecast strong to possibly severe thunderstorms with possible flood-producing downpours, vivid lightning and damaging winds add to the negative outlook for beach activity Monday.

Easterly winds will strengthen to 15 to 25 miles per hour driving 4 to 7-foot waves on the open waters of Lake Michigan, as a center of low pressure intensifies as it approaches from the west. As waves sweep in from the open waters, they will maintain 3 to 5-foot heights along the shoreline.