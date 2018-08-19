August warmth to return after stormy early week cool down
Daytime heat to rekindle scattered, downpour-generating thunderstorms over up to 60% of the area Thursday p.m.; weekend dry-out and sun for Air & Water Show; buckling jet to deliver multi-day cool-down early & mid next week
Dry, tranquil weather may turn wetter later this week
Sunny week to follow damp, dreary weekend
T-storms coming back onto Chicago’s weather scene with humid tropical air’s return; local downpours possible; sluggish-moving upper low to maintain shower threat into the weekend
August 2018’s first full weekend to be Chicago’s hottest in 5 weeks; 90-degree heat returns for Lollapalooza; t-storm chances increase Sunday night into Tuesday morning
A heat hiatus amid lower humidities—NO 90s in the coming week; resurging tropical moisture to fuel late week t-storms; Chicago weather history’s clear: the heat will be back
Area stays in unsettled weather pattern to start the week
Major heat wave to develop after stormy Tuesday
Year’s hottest weather arrives for Memorial Day weekend including the highest May temps in 6 years; Sub-Tropical Storm Alberto to help lock the heat in place into next week
WGN-TV CELEBRATES 40 YEARS WITH CHIEF METEOROLOGIST TOM SKILLING
Moisture-laden atmosphere to fuel scattered Friday downpours—some thundery; funnels reported to the west Thursday; sun-filled Air & Water Show weather; Summer 2018 temps ranked 16th warmest in 148 years
Warmer temps and stormy for most of the week
Canadian high pressure riding northwest upper winds into the area and delivering cooler, less humid weather; July’s lackluster rain makes it Chicago’s driest in 4 decades; punishing heat continues in Southwest—nights only managing 90-degree lows