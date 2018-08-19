3 men shot in Dolton, police say

DOLTON, Ill. — Three men were shot in Dolton early Sunday morning, according to police.

The Dolton police chief said three men were shot between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. in the 14600 block of Empire Avenue. Police said two of the men were 27 years old and one was 29. The 29-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The other men had non-life threatening injuries.

Police said none of the men lived on the street where the shooting occurred.

No one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.