2 children dead after being pulled from Lake Michigan

CHESTERTON, Ind. — A second child has been pronounced dead after being pulled from Lake Michigan about an hour apart on Saturday.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said a 14-year-old boy died at Comer Children’s Hospital after being taken in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Michigan Saturday afternoon. The 14-year-old was taken out of the water around 5:40 p.m. Saturday after reports of a person missing in the water.

Earlier that same day, a 10-year-old boy was found unresponsive in Lake Michigan around 4:45 p.m. on the west side of Indiana Dunes State Park. The 10-year-old was taken to Porter Regional Hospital, and then airlifted to Comer Children’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials said both incidents are under investigation. No further information was provided.

Officials said the victims’ names will not be released.