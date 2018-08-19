1 in custody after 3 shot during ‘Peace in the Hood’ basketball tournament

CHICAGO — One person was taken into custody after three men were shot at the third annual “Peace in the Hood” basketball tournament on the Near North Side, police said.

A “person of interest” was taken into custody shortly after the shooting, which happened about 6 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Division Street at Seward Park, according to Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

A 28-year-old man was in critical condition after he was shot in his back. A 54-year-old man was shot in his upper right leg. A 43-year-old man was shot in his lower left leg and upper right arm. Details about their conditions were not immediately available.

Police said one to three “male offenders,” believed to be in their late teens, began shooting at the victims before fleeing on foot.

The shooting happened after an altercation between three to four people over a woman. Officials said the three victims had nothing to do with the altercation. Coordinators of the tournament said those who fired shots were not participating in the tournament.

The “Peace in the Hood” event is a one-day basketball tournament that ran from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video