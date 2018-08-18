× Teen’s death ruled suicide after North Lawndale police chase

CHICAGO — The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office on Saturday said a 16-year-old boy fatally shot in North Lawndale on Friday took his own life.

Steven Rosenthal, 16, was fatally shot in his head in the 1500 block of South Keeler Avenue about 7 p.m. Friday.

In a statement, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said police “discovered a young man with a possiblr [sic] weapon. Officers attempted to question him when he led them on a brief foot pursuit. Shortly afterwards, he tragically used the weapon on himself.”

Rosenthal was taken in critical condition to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he later died.

The medical examiner’s office on Saturday said the cause of death was suicide and that Rosenthal had been shot in his head.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is still investigating the case.