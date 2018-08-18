Sun-filled weekend ahead for the Air & Water Show; “NNE” winds bring 3 ft. Lake Michigan waves Saturday; unusually well developed late summer storm to make coming week’s open a wet one; mid-week cooling followed by weekend heat
