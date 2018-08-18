Shooting during Florida high school football game leaves two men injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELLINGTON, Fl. -- A shooting broke out Friday night during a practice, high school football game in Florida.

It was not immediately clear whether the shots were fired inside, or near, the stadium for Palm Beach Central High School.

A group of students got in a fight, which lead to the shooting.

Video posted to social media shows the stadium being evacuated.

Witnesses say they heard about four gun shots before they started to run toward the exits.

Two men were injured, but neither victim is a student. A medical helicopter landed on the field to treat one of the victims. The other victim was taken to a hospital by a friend. One of the men is in critical condition.