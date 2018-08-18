× Patchy dense fog will lift by mid-morning

With temperatures and dew-points in the upper 60s to lower 70s this Saturday morning across northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana, shallow dense fog has developed in a few spots dropping visibility in some areas to near zero. If out driving, you could run into one of these patches of dense fog, suddenly cutting visibility drastically, so be aware of potentially dangerous conditions and drive cautiously.

Visibility should improve rapidly between 8 and 9AM area-wide. Below is a map depicting current visibility (in miles) at area airports.