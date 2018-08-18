Boy dies, teen critical after incidents in Lake Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANA DUNES STATE PARK -- A 10-year-old boy has died and a 14-year-old boy is in critical condition- both were pulled from Lake Michigan in the same area about an hour apart.

The first incident happened at 4:45 this afternoon when a 10-year-old boy was found unresponsive in Lake Michigan on the west side of the Indiana Dunes State Park in Porter.

He was rushed to Porter Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Within an hour in the same area there was another incident with a 14-year-old boy.

Authorities say 2 Porter police officers went into the water to help pull the teen out and a Chesterton officer performed CPR. Tonight, the 14-year-old was being airlifted to a Chicago hospital.