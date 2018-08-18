× Boy, 15, shot in chest by bullet that flew through window: police

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy sitting inside an Englewood home was shot by a bullet fired outside, police said.

The shooting happened about 11:50 p.m. in the 2000 block of West 68th Street, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The boy was sitting inside when he heard shots fired outside the residence. A bullet traveled through a window, striking the victim in his chest. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear.

No one was in custody.

Police are investigating.