Boy, 13, had illegal gun at Garfield Park basketball tournament: police

CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy has been charged with illegally possessing a gun at a Garfield Park basketball tournament that ended in bloodshed Thursday, police said.

A shooting that broke out following a large fight at the tournament left a 15-year-old boy dead and a 14-year-old boy wounded.

Police questioned the 13-year-old boy after the shooting, but do not believe he was the gunman. The boy is charged as a juvenile with unlawful use of a weapon, police said. He has been released to his guardian pending trial.

The shooter or shooters are not in custody.

Thursday’s fatal shooting happened at the Garfield Fieldhouse, 100 N. Central Park Ave. After a fight broke out, police said, officers tried to disperse the crowd. That’s when someone fired shots.

Kenwon Parker, 15, died at a nearby hospital.

The 14-year-old victim was shot in his abdomen and listed in serious condition.