Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — At Chicago's City Hall, the line stretched around the block Saturday as couples waited to get married on 8-18-18.

The date, a palindrome, is the most popular wedding date in 2018. The wedding website TheKnot.com estimates 30,000 couples across the U.S. will get married Saturday.

In Chicago, Marshalls gave away gifts to 100 lucky couples at City Hall, 121 N. LaSalle St.

WGN's Sean Lewis has more.