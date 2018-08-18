× 3 shot at Near North Side basketball tournament; 1 in custody

CHICAGO — Three people were shot at the third annual “Peace in the Hood” basketball tournament on the Near North Side, police and organizers said Saturday.

A “person of interest” was taken into custody shortly after the shooting, which happened about 6 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Division Street at Seward Park, according to Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

A 28-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in his back.

A 54-year-old man was shot in his upper right leg. A 43-year-old man was shot in his lower left leg and upper right arm. Details about their conditions were not immediately available.

Police said one to three “male offenders,” believed to be in their late teens, began shooting at the victims before fleeing on foot.

The “Peace in the Hood” event is a one-day basketball tournament that ran from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

