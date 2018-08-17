White Sox Game Notes For Friday vs. Kansas City
- Chicago took two of three at Detroit in their last series but has lost nine of its last 12 home games. The White Sox have scored at least five runs in four consecutive games for only the second time this season (five straight from June 22-27).
- Kansas City split a four-game set with Toronto but has gone just 4-11 (.267) in August so far, second-worst win percentage in MLB (Marlins – .143).
- Both the Royals and White Sox have struggled to bring batters in scoring position home this season, with the lowest and fourth-lowest batting average with runners in scoring position, respectively (Royals – .229, White Sox – .240).
- Matt Davidson is slashing .400/.489/1.050 against Kansas City this season, including eight home runs, 14 RBI and six walks. Only Brian Dozier has hit more home runs against Kansas City in a single season (11 in 2014).
- Jose Abreu has recorded six RBI in his last three games and has 21 since July 23, tied for fourth most in MLB. If Abreu hits 27 RBI over the Sox’s final 42 games, he will be the fifth player to record at least 100 RBI in his first five MLB seasons, joining Al Simmons, Albert Pujols, Ted Williams and Joe DiMaggio.
- Salvador Perez hit two home runs against Toronto on Wednesday but has only walked three times in his last 239 plate appearances. Among players to hit at least 50 home runs in their careers, Perez is one of only five with more homers than walks (135 home runs, 126 walks).