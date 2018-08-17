× Teen shoots himself after ‘brief foot pursuit’ with Chicago police: officials

CHICAGO — Police said a teenager shot himself after a “brief foot pursuit” with officers in North Lawndale on Friday night.

The incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Keeler Avenue, according to authorities.

In a statement, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said police “discovered a young man with a possiblr [sic] weapon. Officers attempted to question him when he led them on a brief foot pursuit. Shortly afterwards, he tragically used the weapon on himself.”

Police said the person who shot himself was likely 15 to 17 years old.

He was taken in critical condition to Mt. Sinai Hospital.

This is a developing story.

