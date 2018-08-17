Mostly sunny skies, temps in the 80s this weekend
-
Sunny skies, temps in 80s for most of week
-
Mostly sunny skies, warmer temps return
-
7-Day Forecast: Rainy start to the week, summer heat continues
-
7-Day Forecast: Temperatures rise into a hot and humid weekend
-
7-Day Forecast: Warm temperatures continue, storms likely Wednesday
-
-
7-Day Forecast: Heat continues, mostly sunny with some storms possible
-
Hot weekend weather continues with temps in the 80s
-
70s and mostly cloudy, some scattered storms Tuesday
-
7-Day Forecast: Humidity drops, returns with storms possible Thursday
-
7-Day Forecast: Warm and sunny as rain moves out of the area
-
-
Late May heat gone for a while
-
Mostly sunny Sunday, warmer temps Monday
-
Hot temps, sunny skies until mid-week