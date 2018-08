× Man shot, critically injured in downtown Chicago parking garage

CHICAGO — A man is in critical condition after being shot in a downtown Chicago parking garage.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Friday on the fifth floor of the garage in the 200 block of East Illinois.

The victim was shot in the abdomen.

The circumstance surrounding the shooting are unclear at this time

A suspect was later arrested at a bus stop at Columbus and Illinois.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.