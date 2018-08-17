Lunchbreak: Salsa Verde

Executive Chef of Fort Willow, Deirdre Quinn
Fort Willow
1721 N Elston Ave.
Chicago, IL 60642
Specials:
-
- Tuesday-Friday: $5 house cocktails from 5 to 6 p.m.
- Sunday: brunch 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Tuesday: $7 martinis and $5 import beers; Wednesday: 50% all drinks (industry night); Thursday: $8 classic cocktails; Friday: $20 margarita flasks; Saturday: $5 wine by the glass; Everyday: $6 boilermaker of the day
Recipe:
Salsa Verde
Yield: 1 quart
1 lb tomatillo, peeled and halved
1 ea medium yellow onion, peeled and quartered
8 oz canned green chilis, well drained
2 ea jalapeno, stemmed and halved
6 cloves of garlic, peeled
½ bunch of cilantro
1 can of beer
To taste, salt and pepper
Method:
- In a large mixing bowl, toss tomatillo, onion, and jalapeno with blend oil, salt and pepper
- Transfer in a single layer to sheet tray
- Roast in 450-degree-oven until tender and slightly caramelized
- In 2 batches, blend roasted vegetables in a blender with hatch chilis, garlic, cilantro on medium speed until just blended
- Transfer to a 2-qt container
- Add beer and season with salt and pepper
Frito
4 servings
1 bag corn tortilla chips
2 cups shredded Havarti cheese
1 pint salsa verde (recipe above)
4 eggs
1 Tablespoon butter
Cilantro sprigs for garnish
- In a large mixing bowl, toss together tortilla chips, salsa verde, and ½ of the cheese (1 cup)
- Transfer to a baking dish and top with the remainder of the cheese
- Bake in a 350-degree-oven for 15 mins or until top cheese is melted
- Heat a medium non-stick sauté pan, heat butter over medium heat. When butter is melted crack eggs once at a time in to the pan. Let cook over medium heat until the whites are set
- Plate the tortillas, top with fried eggs and garnish with a sprig on cilantro