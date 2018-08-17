Lunchbreak: Salsa Verde

Executive Chef of Fort Willow, Deirdre Quinn

Fort Willow

1721 N Elston Ave.

Chicago, IL 60642

https://www.fort-willow.com/

Specials:

    • Tuesday-Friday: $5 house cocktails from 5 to 6 p.m.
    • Sunday: brunch 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Tuesday: $7 martinis and $5 import beers; Wednesday: 50% all drinks (industry night); Thursday: $8 classic cocktails; Friday: $20 margarita flasks; Saturday: $5 wine by the glass; Everyday: $6 boilermaker of the day

Recipe:

Salsa Verde

Yield: 1 quart

1 lb tomatillo, peeled and halved

1 ea medium yellow onion, peeled and quartered

8 oz canned green chilis, well drained

2 ea jalapeno, stemmed and halved

6 cloves of garlic, peeled

½ bunch of cilantro

1 can of beer

To taste, salt and pepper

Method:

  • In a large mixing bowl, toss tomatillo, onion, and jalapeno with blend oil, salt and pepper
  • Transfer in a single layer to sheet tray
  • Roast in 450-degree-oven until tender and slightly caramelized
  • In 2 batches, blend roasted vegetables in a blender with hatch chilis, garlic, cilantro on medium speed until just blended
  • Transfer to a 2-qt container
  • Add beer and season with salt and pepper

Frito

4 servings

1 bag corn tortilla chips

2 cups shredded Havarti cheese

1 pint salsa verde (recipe above)

4 eggs

1 Tablespoon butter

Cilantro sprigs for garnish

 

  • In a large mixing bowl, toss together tortilla chips, salsa verde, and ½ of the cheese (1 cup)
  • Transfer to a baking dish and top with the remainder of the cheese
  • Bake in a 350-degree-oven for 15 mins or until top cheese is melted
  • Heat a medium non-stick sauté pan, heat butter over medium heat. When butter is melted crack eggs once at a time in to the pan. Let cook over medium heat until the whites are set
  • Plate the tortillas, top with fried eggs and garnish with a sprig on cilantro