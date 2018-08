× Late-afternoon thunderstorm bringing some heavy rain to portions of southern Cook County

FLOOD ADVISORY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE IL 505 PM CDT FRI AUG 17 2018 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... SOUTHEASTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 800 PM CDT * AT 503 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. UP TO AROUND ONE INCH OF RAIN HAS ALREADY FALLEN. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... ORLAND PARK, OAK LAWN, BLUE ISLAND, DOLTON, ALSIP, MIDLOTHIAN, WORTH, POSEN, BURBANK, OAK FOREST, HARVEY, SOUTH HOLLAND, HOMEWOOD, PALOS HILLS, COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, CHICAGO RIDGE, HAZEL CREST, HICKORY HILLS, MARKHAM AND CRESTWOOD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. &&