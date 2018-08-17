× Google opening flagship store in Fulton Market

CHICAGO — Google is planning to open its first permanent retail store in the Fulton Market Neighborhood.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the company is close to finalizing a lease for a 14,000 square foot space on the first and second floors of several connected, two-story brick buildings.

It is located between 845 and 853 W. Randolph St. That is about two blocks south of the companies Midwest headquarters

In the past, Google’s only retail spaces have been pop-up stores and small shops within other stores.

The company has yet to confirm plans for long-term shops, and no locations have been reported in other cities.