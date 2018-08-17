Fat cat seeking fur-ever home in Chicago suburbs

MORTON GROVE, Ill. — A fat cat in the Chicago suburbs is seeking a fur-ever home.

Bruno came to Wright-Way Rescue in Morton Grove in April and has been stealing hearts ever since, according to the shelter at 5915 N. Lincoln Ave.

The 7-year-old polydactyl cat tips the scale at 25 pounds. He likes to walk on his hind legs and is described as “a chatty kitty” who meows often and likes to be pet while he eats.

Sound like a good fit?

Reach out to the shelter at wright-wayrescue.org or 847-728-5434.