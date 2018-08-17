× Electrician severely shocked at construction site on Near North Side

CHICAGO — An electrician is in critical condition after being severely shocked at a construction site on the city’s Near North Side.

The incident happened early Friday near the corner of North Clark and North LaSalle.

Fire crews say a 38-year-old man was shocked while working in the basement.

Paramedics quickly arrived and preformed CPR to revive him.

The man was transported to Northwestern Hospital and remains in critical condition.