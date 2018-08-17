Electrician severely shocked at construction site on Near North Side
CHICAGO — An electrician is in critical condition after being severely shocked at a construction site on the city’s Near North Side.
The incident happened early Friday near the corner of North Clark and North LaSalle.
Fire crews say a 38-year-old man was shocked while working in the basement.
Paramedics quickly arrived and preformed CPR to revive him.
The man was transported to Northwestern Hospital and remains in critical condition.
41.897823 -87.631634