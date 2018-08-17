× Charges expected today in fatal shooting of attorney in Hobart, Indiana

HOBART, Ind. — The man accused of shooting and killing a prominent attorney in Hobart, Ind. is expected to be charged Friday.

Tracy Edward Page was killed outside his home.

The suspect is 83-year-old William Landske, according to the Northwest Indiana Times.

He’s described as being a longtime client and friend of Page’s. Page even delivered the eulogy at Landske’s wife’s funeral.

Police are holding a news conference regarding charges at 2 p.m. Friday. WGN-TV will stream it live here.

41.532259 -87.255035