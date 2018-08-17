Cards Against Humanity is hiring! Get paid to write new cards from home

CHICAGO — Calling all fans of Cards Against Humanity. The “party game for horrible people” is looking for writers.

The job pays $40 an hour, and the lucky new contributor will be able to work remotely, according to a Cards Against Humanity post on the company’s website.

For those who haven’t played, the game consists of white cards that players use to fill in the same blank created by one of the black cards. The combination can be silly, vile, shocking or hilarious. The player who chose the black card gets to judge the white cards, selecting a winner. There are other variations of the game.

“If your cards are solid, you’ll join our pool of remote contributors and make $40/hr writing poop jokes as needed — which is ‘sometimes,'” the post reads.

Those interested in applying are asked to send their best 15 white cards and five best black cards by Aug. 31.

People from “historically marginalized communities” are encouraged to apply, “particularly people of color, immigrants, and members of the LGBTQ+ community.”