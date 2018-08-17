× Car towed with 11-year-old boy still inside, Glendale Heights police say

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. — A suburban tow truck driver on Friday towed a pizza delivery man’s car while his 11-year-old son was still inside, police said.

Brian Clark, 52, of Bensenville, is now charged with endangerment of a child and reckless conduct.

The incident occurred about 1:15 p.m. Friday when the delivery man brought pizza to MSI Masjid mosque at 1785 Bloomingdale Rd. in Glendale Heights. The delivery man’s 11-year-old son was in the back seat of his car.

At some point, police allege, Clark towed the car with the boy still inside.

Authorities said Clark stopped his tow truck after a short while and let the 11-year-old boy out of the car before leaving the area. A good Samaritan found the boy and brought him back to the mosque, police said.

Officers soon found the tow truck and pizza delivery man’s car in a nearby parking lot.

Clark was charged and released on bail Friday.