× Adoption fees waived at these Chicago-area shelters Saturday

CHICAGO — If you’re thinking about a new dog or cat, there are plenty of options Saturday as shelters across the country waive adoption fees.

More than 900 shelters are slated to participate in “Clear the Shelters,” an annual nationwide adoption drive that returns this Saturday. More than 150,000 pets have been adopted since the program launched in 2015.

For a map of Chicagoland shelters participating in Saturday’s event, click here.

Local organizations waiving fees include PAWS Chicago, Tree House Humane Society and the Anti-Cruelty Society.