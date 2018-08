CHICAGO — The 60th annual Chicago Air & Water Show is this weekend.

The fighter jets, aerial stunt planes and other aircraft will take off from Gary on their way to the show at North Avenue Beach.

They’ll perform from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

You should be able to see them practicing along the lakefront Friday.

For more information, visit chicagoairandwatershow.us