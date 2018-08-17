× 3-year-old boy among several wounded in Englewood shooting, police say

CHICAGO — A 3-year-old was among several wounded in an Englewood shooting Friday night, police and fire officials said.

The shooting happened about 8 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of West 65th Street, according to the Chicago Police Department.

A 3-year-old boy was shot in his left shin and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where his condition had stabilized, police said.

A 27-year-old man was shot in his torso and taken to St. Bernard Hospital. No details about his condition were immediately available.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, a total of three people were transported to local hospitals after the shooting.

Police said in a statement: “Details on additional victims [are] currently being collected. Details will follow as soon as we have them.”