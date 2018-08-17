3-year-old boy among several wounded in Englewood shooting, police say
CHICAGO — A 3-year-old was among several wounded in an Englewood shooting Friday night, police and fire officials said.
The shooting happened about 8 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of West 65th Street, according to the Chicago Police Department.
A 3-year-old boy was shot in his left shin and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where his condition had stabilized, police said.
A 27-year-old man was shot in his torso and taken to St. Bernard Hospital. No details about his condition were immediately available.
According to the Chicago Fire Department, a total of three people were transported to local hospitals after the shooting.
Police said in a statement: “Details on additional victims [are] currently being collected. Details will follow as soon as we have them.”