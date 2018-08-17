15-year-old killed, 14-year-old injured in shooting at Chicago basketball tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Authorities say a 15-year-old boy has died and a 14-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting following a large fight at a basketball game in Chicago's Garfield Park,

Police say a crowd gathered Thursday night at Garfield Fieldhouse, located at 100 N. Central Park Ave., for a basketball tournament when a fight broke out inside.

Chicago police say in a statement officers began to disperse the crowd when someone fired shots outside, and the two teens were hit.

The 15-year-old was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say the 14-year-old was in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The shooting outside the Chicago Park District facility is under investigation.

Police have recovered a weapon from the scene.

Another boy, between 11 and 13-years-old, was taken into custody. No charges have been filed as of yet.

No names have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.